Jan 6, 2012
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques stresses need to answer queries by the anti-corruption commission
Defense Minister Prince Salman briefed on social insurances projects
Governor of Makkah reviews projects in holy city
Saudi-Indian talks to push forward bilateral economic cooperation
Crown Prince Naif underlines importance of providing jobs for youths
Second stage of Haramain train project to be signed next week
Saudi economy to witness reasonable progress this year, says Jadwa report
Saudi interior ministry announces names of 23 saboteurs, asking them to surrender
Ministry spokesman expresses insistence to withstand any enemy foreign agendas
Trial of takfir cell that planned overthrowing the regime starts
Qatif elders express support for King Abdullah
Saudi Arabia approves record state budget for new fiscal year
Budget hits SR 690 billion, up by SR 110 billion compared to last year
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques: Budget embodies continuity of our keenness on enhancing the march of sustainable development
Saudi Finance Minister: Budget boosts investment in human element
$312 billion to refresh investments
Highlights of development plans endorsed by Saudi Arabia
Continued subsidy by banks, government funds secured
Debts down by 89% as revenues up by 182%
Support for all sectors of health, education, water and social development retained
GCC leaders conclude meetings in Riyadh
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, addressing the GCC summit, calls for moving from cooperation to unity
King Abdullah: We meet under challenges requiring vigilance and unity of ranks
Text of final communiqué and Riyadh Declaration
Arab League considers withdrawing monitors from Syria
Pan-Arab organization says violence continues in Syria
Britain reportedly weighing secret plan with NATO to impose no-fly zone over Syria
Ban Ki-moon to visit Lebanon to attend conference on democratic transformation in Middle East
Bahrain says to review military court rulings
Saudi Arabia and Malta sign deals to cooperate on fighting terror, narcotics
Egypt’s SCAF says Shura Council elections to take place over two stages
Kuwait rejects Iran’s threats on continental shelf area
Yemen’s president reverses plans about U.S. trip, warns of state collapse
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israelis have to accept references of peace process
Negotiations in Jordan not exploratory
Israel pledges to reply to issues of borders, security
Abbas: All options are available, but there are no plans for third intifada
Israel continues Palestinian land seizure, namely in Jerusalem
Recent developments in the region until January 5:
Initial European agreement to impose ban on oil imports from Iran
Egypt’s prosecution seeks death penalty against Mubarak, former interior minister
Libya leaders warn of civil war
Syrian official declares defection in Cairo
Turkey’s FM warns of cold sectarian war in the region
