Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques stresses need to answer queries by the anti-corruption commission

Defense Minister Prince Salman briefed on social insurances projects

Governor of Makkah reviews projects in holy city

Saudi-Indian talks to push forward bilateral economic cooperation

Crown Prince Naif underlines importance of providing jobs for youths

Second stage of Haramain train project to be signed next week

Saudi economy to witness reasonable progress this year, says Jadwa report

Saudi interior ministry announces names of 23 saboteurs, asking them to surrender

Ministry spokesman expresses insistence to withstand any enemy foreign agendas

Trial of takfir cell that planned overthrowing the regime starts

Qatif elders express support for King Abdullah

Saudi Arabia approves record state budget for new fiscal year

Budget hits SR 690 billion, up by SR 110 billion compared to last year

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques: Budget embodies continuity of our keenness on enhancing the march of sustainable development

Saudi Finance Minister: Budget boosts investment in human element

$312 billion to refresh investments

Highlights of development plans endorsed by Saudi Arabia

Continued subsidy by banks, government funds secured

Debts down by 89% as revenues up by 182%

Support for all sectors of health, education, water and social development retained

GCC leaders conclude meetings in Riyadh

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, addressing the GCC summit, calls for moving from cooperation to unity

King Abdullah: We meet under challenges requiring vigilance and unity of ranks

Text of final communiqué and Riyadh Declaration

Arab League considers withdrawing monitors from Syria

Pan-Arab organization says violence continues in Syria

Britain reportedly weighing secret plan with NATO to impose no-fly zone over Syria

Ban Ki-moon to visit Lebanon to attend conference on democratic transformation in Middle East

Bahrain says to review military court rulings

Saudi Arabia and Malta sign deals to cooperate on fighting terror, narcotics

Egypt’s SCAF says Shura Council elections to take place over two stages

Kuwait rejects Iran’s threats on continental shelf area

Yemen’s president reverses plans about U.S. trip, warns of state collapse

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Israelis have to accept references of peace process

Negotiations in Jordan not exploratory

Israel pledges to reply to issues of borders, security

Abbas: All options are available, but there are no plans for third intifada

Israel continues Palestinian land seizure, namely in Jerusalem

Recent developments in the region until January 5:

Initial European agreement to impose ban on oil imports from Iran

Egypt’s prosecution seeks death penalty against Mubarak, former interior minister

Libya leaders warn of civil war

Syrian official declares defection in Cairo

Turkey’s FM warns of cold sectarian war in the region